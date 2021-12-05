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Dr and Carbon specialist who revealed Graphene Hydroxide: Like “Razor Blades” in the blood, attacked and killed.
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223 views • December 05, 2021
Was German Chemist Dr Andreas Noack Killed for Revealing the Truth about Graphene Hydroxide in Vials?
The following video features the findings of the (allegedly) murdered German expert in Carbon and Graphene Oxide and their applications.
The fact GO is an undisclosed ingredient in the vile vials produced by Pfizer et al renders any and all contractual obligations null and void. In fact, it is a criminal fraud (misrepresentation of the vials as a ‘vaccine’ and failure to disclose the contents – fraud by omission).
Add to that what Dr Noack states at 9’23 minutes into his presentation,
Source: https://roguemale.org/2021/11/30/graphene-oxide-like-razor-blades-in-the-blood/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
The following video features the findings of the (allegedly) murdered German expert in Carbon and Graphene Oxide and their applications.
The fact GO is an undisclosed ingredient in the vile vials produced by Pfizer et al renders any and all contractual obligations null and void. In fact, it is a criminal fraud (misrepresentation of the vials as a ‘vaccine’ and failure to disclose the contents – fraud by omission).
Add to that what Dr Noack states at 9’23 minutes into his presentation,
Source: https://roguemale.org/2021/11/30/graphene-oxide-like-razor-blades-in-the-blood/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/murder-just-hours-after-publishing-the-secret-of-the-vaxx-dr-noack-is-dead/
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