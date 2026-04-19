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NWO: the Vatican’s Jesuits’ demonic system to control the world (10) (see link in description box)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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https://old.bitchute.com/video/6JbeXc1f1tgl/


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Urban Odyssey


Did Abraham Lincoln really say "this war would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits"?


This documentary explores the hidden history of the sarcastically called “Society of Jesus”, from its founding by Ignatius Loyola to its alleged role in shaping world events for centuries.


We investigate the Society's two primary goals:


1. To destroy the Protestant Reformation

2. To restore the absolute temporal power of the antichrist pope over the entire world.


This analysis, based on the provided investigation, delves into claims of a "secret war" waged not openly, but through infiltration, subversion, and controlling global power from behind the scenes.

This documentary examines allegations of Jesuit involvement in:


- The French Revolution: Waging revenge on the monarchs who suppressed the order in 1773.

- The Illuminati & Freemasonry: Using secret societies as front groups to enact their agenda.

- The American Civil War: Agitating both North and South to destroy the Protestant republic and assassinating President Lincoln.

- The Sinking of the Titanic: Eliminating wealthy opponents (like Astor and Guggenheim) who stood against the creation of the Federal Reserve.

- World Wars I & II: Orchestrating global conflict to punish heretical nations, destroy Orthodox Christians, and establish puppet regimes like those of Hitler and Stalin.

- The JFK Assassination: Eliminating a Catholic president who refused to take orders from Rome.

- Biblical Subversion: Promoting the theory of evolution and corrupting modern Bible translations (NIV, etc.) to undermine the King James Version (Textus Receptus).

- The New World Order: The ultimate plan to establish a one-world government with its capital in Jerusalem.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuacontrolvaticanjesuitsson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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