© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources Confirm Trump Planning 2024 Run
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • May 04, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the news that President Donald Trump plans to run for office again in 2024, and what he needs to do to ensure a solid victory. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60907c0492f1600b5ac7dd15
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.