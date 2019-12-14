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Rising -- An Original Short Film
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87 views • December 14, 2019
Isn't treating others like we wish to be treated, The Golden Rule? Gandhi said "BE the change you want to see in the world". He was certainly no Pollyanna. Gandhi walked 240 miles to the west coast of India to protest British imperialistic law prohibiting Indians from making their own sea salt. England wanted to SELL essential salt to them.
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