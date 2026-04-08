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President Trump’s Civilizational Gamble: The Iran Move That Empire & Netanyahu Can’t Stop
* Iran chose civilization.
* DJT gambled on it — and won the first round.
* The empire’s narrative is collapsing from every direction at once.
Promethean Updates (8 April 2026)
https://rumble.com/v788q3i-trumps-civilizational-gamble-the-iran-move-that-empire-and-netanyahu-cant-s.html