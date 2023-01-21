What must you do to have eternal life?

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The
video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on
November 22, 2022.
In Matthew 19:16-19, we read about the discussion between Christ and the young rich man. The passage says on what we must do to inherit eternal life, which is God’s gift to humanity through the Lord Jesus Christ.
And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?
17 And
he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but
one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the
commandments.
18 He
saith unto him, Which? Jesus said, Thou shalt do no murder, Thou
shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear
false witness,
19 Honour
thy father and thy mother: and, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as
thyself.
One
of the main elements to inherit eternal life is to have faith in the
Lord Jesus Christ, our Lord, God, King, Savior, Redeemer and Creator.
Another very important component to inherit eternal life is, according to Christ Himself in Matthew 19:17, to keep His holy ten commandments, which define His love according to John 14:21; Romans 13:10 and 1 John 5:3.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:
Follower of Christ777: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.