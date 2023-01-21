What must you do to have eternal life?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on November 22, 2022.



In Matthew 19:16-19, we read about the discussion between Christ and the young rich man. The passage says on what we must do to inherit eternal life, which is God’s gift to humanity through the Lord Jesus Christ.



And, behold, one came and said unto him, Good Master, what good thing shall I do, that I may have eternal life?





17 And he said unto him, Why callest thou me good? there is none good but one, that is, God: but if thou wilt enter into life, keep the commandments.





18 He saith unto him, Which? Jesus said, Thou shalt do no murder, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness,





19 Honour thy father and thy mother: and, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.





One of the main elements to inherit eternal life is to have faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, our Lord, God, King, Savior, Redeemer and Creator.



Another very important component to inherit eternal life is, according to Christ Himself in Matthew 19:17, to keep His holy ten commandments, which define His love according to John 14:21; Romans 13:10 and 1 John 5:3.



