World At WAR with Dean Ryan 'The NATO Offensive'

Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with Dean Ryan
Episode: 'The NATO Offensive'
-LAX Airport major power outages
-Classified documents in search of Biden home
-VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols emotional funeral in Memphis
- DOJ arrests former ABC News journalist on child por.nography charges
-Exiled Bolsonaro lives it up in Florida as legal woes grow back home
-UK Defense Minister Says NATO May Need To Send Ground Forces To Ukraine
-Air Force Says Proposed Chinese-Owned Mill in North Dakota Is ‘Significant Threat’
-Segregation in Canada is Back
- Tiny Radioactive Capsule Found in Australia
- the resuretion of the Do Do Bird + Weird News 'A Man paid to wear Werewolf Suit
