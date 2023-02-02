World At WAR with Dean Ryan 'The NATO Offensive'

Real Deal Media Presents: World At WAR with Dean Ryan

Episode: 'The NATO Offensive'

-LAX Airport major power outages

-Classified documents in search of Biden home

-VP Kamala Harris speaks at Tyre Nichols emotional funeral in Memphis

- DOJ arrests former ABC News journalist on child por.nography charges

-Exiled Bolsonaro lives it up in Florida as legal woes grow back home

-UK Defense Minister Says NATO May Need To Send Ground Forces To Ukraine

-Air Force Says Proposed Chinese-Owned Mill in North Dakota Is ‘Significant Threat’

-Segregation in Canada is Back

- Tiny Radioactive Capsule Found in Australia

- the resuretion of the Do Do Bird + Weird News 'A Man paid to wear Werewolf Suit

