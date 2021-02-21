EXIT THE TRUMAN SHOW & SAVE HUMANITY FROM BRUTAL LIES & OPPRESSION W/ DR. DOLORES CAHILL (2OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Dr. Dolores Cahill joins the program to discuss the Truman Show like elements that have been manufactured as reality for decades. Today's students have experienced only lies and deceptions; they have not been provided the basic foundations of science, medicine, government and law leaving them desperately ignorant without the skills to fight for their own freedom and liberties. See more of Dr. Cahill on her websites at https://www.freedomairway.com/ or https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio