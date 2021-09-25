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NEED TO KNOW NEWS (23 SEPTEMBER 2021) WITH JOE OLSON AND SAY NO
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30 views • September 25, 2021
Biden's popularity has steadily dropped from 62% in June, down to 52% in July and now down to 46%. Trump is already regarded as a better president than Biden. There's no telling how low he will go, where many who supported him are experiencing "buyer's remorse". The White House Press Corps has lodges a formal complaint against Biden's handlers for not allowing them to question him, even with Boris Johnson, where British journalist were given three questions even as American reporters were being hustled out of the room. Complaints are growing but seldom lead out into the public domain. The Maricopa County 2020 election audit is expected to be released tomorrow, which, in all probability, means there will be a major "false flag" to distract from the enormity of this development. It looks as though North Korea's Kim has been killed and replaced by a (not very good) body double, while Iran is now retaliating against US and Israeli duplicity by taking out those who were responsible for their military leader's assassination.
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