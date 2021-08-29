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VIOLATION and TORTURE TOWARDS TIBETAN PEOPLE and CHILDREN Part TWO What China does in Tibet it can do in Europe!
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50 views • August 29, 2021
WILL EUROPE SOON BECOME OCUPIED BY CHINESE PEOPLE
LIKE IN TIBET?
Holck reads Violation Discrimination and Neglect towards Tibetan Children done by China
An International Report looking at human rights in Tibet
LIKE IN TIBET?
Holck reads Violation Discrimination and Neglect towards Tibetan Children done by China
An International Report looking at human rights in Tibet
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