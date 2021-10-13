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Nurse Says Vaccinated COVID Patients Are Being Treated With Ivermectin, Unvaccinated On Ventilators!
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404 views • October 13, 2021
A nurse of 40 years has claimed that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital with Ivermectin, whilst unvaccinated Covid-19 patients are being put on ventilators.
The claim was made during a freedom protest in Australia in which the nurse made a speech to those attending.
The claim was made during a freedom protest in Australia in which the nurse made a speech to those attending.
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