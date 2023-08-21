Create New Account
California's 2nd Hurricane in HISTORY - Hurricane Hilary
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


August 19, 2023


Stay Safe Out There Everyone Impacted!


I feel like I'm becoming a meteorologist, with all my weather content. When I made a video about how El Niño 2023 was going to be massive, I would NEVER have predicted we'd get a hurricane in San Diego. This is truly unprecedented. Let's figure out what's going on and what you need to know. This is a very short quick episode, just want to get it out before it hits.


what we'll cover

two bit da vinci,hurricane hilary,california hurricane,hurricane hilary san diego ca,hurricane hilary california,California's FIRST Hurricane in HISTORY - Hurricane Hilary,hurricane,hilary,hurricane hilary live,hurricane in california,el niño 2023,el niño,pacific hurricane,hurricane hilary in california,hurricane hilary footage,why is there a hurricane in california,first hurricane,first hurricane to hit california


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0rOvprapmQ

