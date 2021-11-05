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Devolution Part 13, Trump’s Shadow Government with Patel Patriot | MSOM Ep.368
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100 views • November 05, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan interviews Patel Patriot about his latest article in the Devolution Series. In this interview, Patel shares visuals and explains the executive order that delegated authority to Trump’s inner circle. This inner circle went on to found agencies after the Trump Term that are eerily similar to government agencies.
Patel Patriot: Devolution.Link
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Patel Patriot: Devolution.Link
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/37HjsdR
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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