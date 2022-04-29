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Moldova Next? Warnings Issued*Moscow Burns?*Biden Totally Incoherent Speech-Will He Be Replaced?*
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111 views • April 29, 2022
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Check Out Our Reviews & Website
https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/
Please Subscribe to our Channels
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/president-biden-ok
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwO0CfE3E9U&;t=250s
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-youth-approval-hits-record-low
https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1519774181617029125
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https://twitter.com/LebUpdate/status/1519802535275597831
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https://twitter.com/wcnc/status/1097859698349477888
https://twitter.com/jkenney/status/1519690930185400320
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https://www.rt.com/russia/554628-congress-lend-lease-ukraine/
https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1519592683634925570
https://twitter.com/IAPonomarenko/status/1519210711565619200
https://www.globalfirepower.com/countries-comparison-detail.php?country1=united-states-of-america&;country2=china
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