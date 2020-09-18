Rui Pinto- «Portugal wants to Silenced me.They are afraid»

An interesting info come out this last days in Portugal. The young portuguese "hacker" Rui Pinto that was arrested last year to put manny files of corrupted people in weak leaks including Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira, last year courts says its secret justice that files, to protect the corrupted people of course, this weak the portuguese court wants this same files be released to the public and the Benfica president that its envolved with cartel of narcos its already scare "if i am condemned for any thing i will leave Benfica presidency" for me its the same as "i know i go to jail for the crimes i commited and i will play with blackmail and try trick the Benfica fans to protest against straight law." its more than guilty this Luis Filipe Vieira mf.