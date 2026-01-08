Nebraska's Economic Development Department: A Taxpayer-Funded Pipeline for Invasion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development supports workforce initiatives, including refugee job training programs and talent attraction campaigns like "The Good Life is Calling." Debates continue on priorities for local versus immigrant labor in addressing shortages across sectors.
Read the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/nebraskas-economic-development-department
#NebraskaDED #EconomicDevelopment #RefugeePrograms #TheGoodLifeisCalling #PeteRicketts