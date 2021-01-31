Rosa Koire: UN Agenda 21 and The Great Reset – Dropping The Mask #TheGreaterReset

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On Monday January 25, 2021, Rosa Koire spoke at the inaugural The Greater Reset Activation! Rosa talks about the true agenda behind Agenda 21/2030 and The World Economic Forum’s The Great Reset.
Rosa Koire is an international activist for individual rights and free speech.As the author of BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21 she has exposed the face of United Nations Agenda 21 and shown activists how to identify and fight it locally. Her popular interviews and speeches have garnered millions of views on YouTube etc and she speaks around the world. Rosa’s message of hope and encouragement has helped to activate a worldwide resistance movement against the technological superstate.
www.behindthegreenmask.com