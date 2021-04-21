RUSSIAN TANKS STRIKES FIRST! U.S. Warns Of 'Consequences' If Russia 'Acts Recklessly' In Ukraine

U.S. Warns Of 'Consequences' If Russia 'Acts Recklessly' In Ukraine. The United States has warned of "consequences" if Russia "acts recklessly or aggressively" toward Ukraine amid concerns over Moscow's troop buildup near Ukraine's borders. "President Biden's been very clear about this," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told NBC's Meet The Press on April 11. "If Russia acts recklessly, or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences." Fighting has escalated between Ukrainian government troops and pro-Russian separatists in the country's east in recent weeks, with evidence of Russia moving troops toward or near Ukraine's borders and into Russian-occupied Crimea. The Kremlin has rejected Western calls to pull back its troops, denying they are a threat while adding that military movements within Russia are a sovereign, internal issue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on April 11 said that "nobody is planning to move toward war," but added that Moscow "will not remain indifferent" to the fate of Russian speakers who live in eastern Ukraine. Earlier on April 11, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said London and Washington "firmly oppose Russia's campaign to destabilize Ukraine" and call on Russia to de-escalate the situation. Blinken "& I agreed Russia must immediately de-escalate the situation & live up to the international commitments that it signed up to at @OSCE," Raab said on Twitter, referring to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.