Famous Pro-Vaccine Doctor Suspects Pfizer Booster Shot Sent His Cancer Into Overdrive

Belgian immunologist and medical research icon, Dr. Michel Goldman, had his values challenged when a Covid-19 booster shot rapidly accelerate his cancer. He decided to go public with his story and tell the world, and he even made a case study on himself.
- Dr. Michel Goldman's case study on himself - Rapid Progression of Angioimmunoblastic T Cell Lymphoma Following BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccine Booster Shot https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34901098/
- Dr. Michel Goldman's story by The Atlantic Monthly Group website https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2022/09/mrna-covid-vaccine-booster-lymphoma-cancer/671308/
This video was mirrored from the Highwire Show website - https://thehighwire.com/
