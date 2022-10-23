Create New Account
Famous Pro-Vaccine Doctor Suspects Pfizer Booster Shot Sent His Cancer Into Overdrive
Belgian immunologist and medical research icon, Dr. Michel Goldman, had his values challenged when a Covid-19 booster shot rapidly accelerate his cancer. He decided to go public with his story and tell the world, and he even made a case study on himself.

This video was mirrored from the Highwire Show website - https://thehighwire.com/

cancersciencevaccineside effectslymphomamcovid 19pfizer boosterdr michael goldmanimmune syste

