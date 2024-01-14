Reading (sound effects and graphics) of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

I am thinking we may be seeing all these things in the world today starting back in 2020 till today. It is 2024... and it doesn't seem to be stopping. God is allowing these things to happen because of the world and people have massively sinned agains God.

I believe these days are the 'times of trouble' and the 'birth pangs' right before the rapture of believers. After the rapture there will be 7 years of what the Bible calls the Tribulation... where it will be the worst of times this world will have ever experienced!

God's Word does not lie. He has told us this will happen... but many are not ready. And some think they are ready, they think they are right with God, but they are not.

Jesus said... 'When I return, will I find faith upon the earth'.

Folks I plead with you... be repent of your sins... believe in Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... and be water Baptized, so you can be filled with the Holy Spirit who then empowers believers to submit to God and resist the devil. We are not only to believe in Christ... but follow Him... in holiness and righteous.

Acts 2:38... "Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be water baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost".

1 Peter 1:16... “Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy.”

Ephesians 2:10... "For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.