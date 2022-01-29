BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The legacy media desperately wants the trucker convoy to be Canada’s January 6th
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
20 views • January 29, 2022
True North

On this week’s edition of Fake News Friday on The Candice Malcolm Show, Candice and True North Producer Harrison Faulkner discuss the legacy media’s attempts to discredit the Truckers for Freedom convoy by accusing the truckers of being “extremists” and “far-right.”

As celebrities such as Elon Musk, Russel Brand and Joe Rogan endorse the convoy, the legacy media is going into overdrive to discredit, demonize and tarnish the protestors. One outlet even went as far as to warn those that financially support the convoy as potentially financing “domestic terrorism.”

Candice and Harrison break down and dissect the worse examples of the legacy media’s fake news.

———————————————————————————

- JOIN True North - https://tnc.news/subscribe/

- DONATE to True North - https://tnc.news/donate/

Share us online and spread the word!

FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/truenorthcen...
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/TrueNorthCe...
TELEGRAM: http://t.me/truenorthcanada.com
SUPERU: https://superu.net/channel/fda2aa4c-7...
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/TrueNorthCentre

———————————————————————————


An original video production by True North Canada.
Keywords
canadajoe roganelon muskjanuary 6thrussel brandtrucker convoytrue north canadathe candice malcolm showharrison faulknerthe legacy mediadesperately wants
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

The Final Chapter for Humanity is Now In Play: Why the Globalists Think They No Longer Need Us

Mike Adams
Trump Gets AI Right: Don&#8217;t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Trump Gets AI Right: Don’t Let Anthropic Regulate Away Its Competition

Mike Adams
Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Macron fires back at Trump over AI map claiming French islands as U.S. territory

Cassie B.
Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Pentagon Database Omits Two U.S. Service Member Deaths in Middle East, Report Says

Garrison Vance
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy