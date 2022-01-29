The legacy media desperately wants the trucker convoy to be Canada’s January 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On this week’s edition of Fake News Friday on The Candice Malcolm Show, Candice and True North Producer Harrison Faulkner discuss the legacy media’s attempts to discredit the Truckers for Freedom convoy by accusing the truckers of being “extremists” and “far-right.”
As celebrities such as Elon Musk, Russel Brand and Joe Rogan endorse the convoy, the legacy media is going into overdrive to discredit, demonize and tarnish the protestors. One outlet even went as far as to warn those that financially support the convoy as potentially financing “domestic terrorism.”
Candice and Harrison break down and dissect the worse examples of the legacy media’s fake news.
———————————————————————————
- JOIN True North - https://tnc.news/subscribe/
- DONATE to True North - https://tnc.news/donate/
Share us online and spread the word!
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/truenorthcen...
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/TrueNorthCe...
TELEGRAM: http://t.me/truenorthcanada.com
SUPERU: https://superu.net/channel/fda2aa4c-7...
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/TrueNorthCentre
———————————————————————————
An original video production by True North Canada.