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BASES2021 Dot Street Rendlesham Forst UFO events early days
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96 views • December 15, 2021
British UFO investigator Dot Street joins the Bases Christmas lectures giving her early research, and how Charles Halt is the information manager of the 1980 events. Dot in her Christmas fairey attire, gives and a light hearted but serious message on this very rare event, with her speaking in person, so many decades since the event.
BASES 3 covers this in detail.
Special drone video of both the Woodbridge Bases and the Bentwaters base.
Thanks to Matthew Williams for arranging for her to appear.
BASES 3 covers this in detail.
Special drone video of both the Woodbridge Bases and the Bentwaters base.
Thanks to Matthew Williams for arranging for her to appear.
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