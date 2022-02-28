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#FlushTrudeau Try & Legally Execute Justin Trudeau? Take Poll
#5Slampig
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111 views • February 28, 2022
Hillary Clinton's Chinese as a First Language Spy Schools in USA from mid 1990s?:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/knobk2bKRwqp/

Take poll, and vote yes, or no: https://gab.com/groups/61174 You may have to join GAB.com but is way better than Facebook, which I believe Patriots of any country should boycott, along with McDonalds for their collusion with Bill Gates, George Soros, and/or other Klaus Schwab.

Please share, comment, share with others subscribe.

SvenVonErick on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/

US Constitution Party Group on GAB https://gab.com/groups/61174

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick

#BoycottMcD #No46 #Restore45 #ExposeFauci #BillClintonIsARapist #StopTheSteal #EndTheBS #CoofDestroyer #HillaryForPrison #AlexJones #J6NewIndependenceDay #SackDemocrats #MeToo #DeathJab22 #BanUN #USConstitutionParty #BlockadeChina #FreeVietnam #StopTheBS #SecularHumanism #GreatReset #GreenNewDeal #CriticalRaceTheory #StopCRT #DeplatformBiden #WakeUp #chrisskyarmy #justsayno #unitednoncompliance #UnBiden #FlushTrudeau #CNN #CNNFakeNews #JoeRogan #VladimirPutin #Ukraine #KlausSchwab #Davos #HillaryForPresident24 #JesusSaves #DefaultOnGlobalistLoans #BankruptBlackrock #OathKeepers #FoxNews

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy