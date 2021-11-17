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PTS-20, Bible Study - Psalm 33
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276 views • November 17, 2021
Bible Study with Professor Truth. Now that the Jew Tube channel has been terminated for Christian Identity TRUTH, you can send questions or comments to me (paul) at [email protected]. Also seems Brighteon prevents people from finding this chnnel in a search of "Truth that Matters"... we are over the Target! Share this Brighteon channel with all... TIME is short, paul
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