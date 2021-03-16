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Without full support from doctors & nurses, Holocausts can't happen - Hitler's Killer Nurses
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60 views • March 16, 2021
Essential #history lessons we haven't learned and we seem doomed to repeat: Most abominations had been backed by fabricated " #science consensus". The idea that the health of the public is more important than the health of the individual has been developed by #nazis . #Pharma was deeply involved in the nazis experiments (Bayer particularly). No abuse could've happened without collaborations of those meant to protect us from abuses. It's a neverending #pandemic of moral failure and low intellectual effort - https://SILVIEW.media
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