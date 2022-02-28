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Truth Hurts EU
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87 views • February 28, 2022
"We used to teach kids how to tell the difference or at least question everything and come to your own conclusions but somehow overnight we need government to do it for us. Thanks big brother!!! - Alysc Studjo
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