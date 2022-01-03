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Police dog attacks protester in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
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252 views • January 03, 2022
Police dog attacks protester in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
2nd January 2022.
Note plain clothes police with batons.
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2nd January 2022.
Note plain clothes police with batons.
Subscribe and Join Roobs Flyers -
Telegram - Channel http://t.me/RoobsFlyers (Flyer PDFs in pinned posts)
- Chat https://t.me/roobsflyerschat
Truthbook - https://truthbook.social/Roobz
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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