FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to John of Revelation.



In John 8:11, Christ was compassionate to the adulterous woman and mentioned to her, ‘go and sin no more’. Sin is the transgression of God’s law of love, His holy ten commandments (1 John 3:4). Sin separates us from God according to Isaiah 59:2 and those who are servants of sin will die says Romans 6:16, 23.



Get right with God and through the Holy Spirit, in faith, keep the holy ten commandments of God.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org (www.ssremnant.org) along with the following channels:





Follower of Christ777: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]