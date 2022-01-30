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REMEMBER! 50 years ago The Bloody Sunday and the brutal killings of 14 civilians by the British Army's Parachute Regiment.
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
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14 civilians were killed by the British Army's Parachute Regiment during a peaceful anti-internment, civil rights march on the streets of Derry on 30 January 1972.
On that day, Brits shot dead 13 unarmed civilians and wounded many more, one of whom died later, at a march attended by thousands of people. The British government immediately began an international campaign of lies and cover-up to shield its political and military leaders from their responsibility for the Bloody Sunday massacre. Bloody Sunday has become synonymous with the darkest period of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Nobody has ever been convicted of the killings.
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northern irelandtroublesbloody sunday
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy