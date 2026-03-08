BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Iran, New Zealand, Catholic Military, Trafficking Gate-Keepers, Gaddafi & Hussein, Clones & Transjengas
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
131 followers
Follow
25 views • 1 day ago

Cirucci Team Brief #590, 06 March 2026

 

Topic list:
* The cost of the Iran “war”.
* New Zealand’s government is helping themselves to abuse survivor pay-offs.
* The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is what religion?
* Fiona Barnett and Anneke Lucas say “JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!”
* The Jesuit Machine implies it’s okay for women and girls to be raped.
* What do Catholic parents do when their child tells them a Priest violated them?
* Cathy O’Brien has nothing to say to Johnny anymore.
* The Barr family and Jeffrey Epstein.
* Body-builders forced into porn and trafficking.
* The Iranian “war” is—SURPRISE—going to SCREW the American public; gas prices, etc.
* Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein
* “Shaking My Head Productions” keeps a popular YouTube to promote Russianvids stupid.
* Peter Thiel on Rene Girard
* Transjengas ARE a thing, just ask Joan Rivers
* What does it take to be a Jesuit? —ask Rene Descarte.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

The Fazz on Facebook:
https://facebook.com/michael.franco.73594

 

The Fazz on Twitter:
https://x.com/Anti_inqisition

 

The Fazz on YouTube:
https://youtube.com/@CFazzino817

 

The Fazz on Instagram:
https://instagram.com/the_anti_inquisition/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

 

Wimbilltunes Productions
https://wimbilltunesproductions.com/

 

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

