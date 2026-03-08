Iran, New Zealand, Catholic Military, Trafficking Gate-Keepers, Gaddafi & Hussein, Clones & Transjengas

Cirucci Team Brief #590, 06 March 2026

Topic list:

* The cost of the Iran “war”.

* New Zealand’s government is helping themselves to abuse survivor pay-offs.

* The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is what religion?

* Fiona Barnett and Anneke Lucas say “JEWS! JEWS! JEWS!”

* The Jesuit Machine implies it’s okay for women and girls to be raped.

* What do Catholic parents do when their child tells them a Priest violated them?

* Cathy O’Brien has nothing to say to Johnny anymore.

* The Barr family and Jeffrey Epstein.

* Body-builders forced into porn and trafficking.

* The Iranian “war” is—SURPRISE—going to SCREW the American public; gas prices, etc.

* Muammar Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein

* “Shaking My Head Productions” keeps a popular YouTube to promote Russianvids stupid.

* Peter Thiel on Rene Girard

* Transjengas ARE a thing, just ask Joan Rivers

* What does it take to be a Jesuit? —ask Rene Descarte.

