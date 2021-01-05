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The Almighty Father, the Messiah & the divine Spirit
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18 views • January 05, 2021
A presentation using various bible scriptures to approach an understanding of the nature of the Almighty Father, the Messiah and the divine Spirit. Whilst it may be impossible to arrive at an exact understanding there is no evidence to support the suggestion of a 'trinity' as held by certain belief systems.
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