Gold: Under-Owned?

Only 2% Of Investors Own Gold
* Despite gold hitting record highs, most investors still own almost none of it.
* Ray Dalio recommends a 5-15% gold allocation; and Morgan Stanley says 20%.
* The average portfolio manager — under 2%.
* With global debt at record highs, geopolitical tensions rising, and gold supply remaining tight, we may still be early in the next major gold bull market.
* Even a small shift in portfolio allocations could have a massive impact on the gold price.
GoldSilver (4 March 2026)