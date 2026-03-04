BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Gold: Under-Owned?
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
29 views • 2 days ago

Only 2% Of Investors Own Gold

* Despite gold hitting record highs, most investors still own almost none of it.

* Ray Dalio recommends a 5-15% gold allocation; and Morgan Stanley says 20%.

* The average portfolio manager — under 2%.

* With global debt at record highs, geopolitical tensions rising, and gold supply remaining tight, we may still be early in the next major gold bull market.

* Even a small shift in portfolio allocations could have a massive impact on the gold price.


GoldSilver (4 March 2026)

https://youtu.be/f7K2-tAMFW4

goldsilverprecious metalsbull marketsupply and demandglobal debtmomentumprecious metalall-time highalan hibbardrepricingprice resetinvestor demandall-time highsportfolio allocations
