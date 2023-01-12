Signs of Substantive U.S. Action Against the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/688879
Summary：On January 8th, Miles Guo said in his grand live broadcast that if Kevin McCarthy, the new Speaker of the US House of Representatives, is determined to counter the Chinese Communist Party, there are going to be two signs of substantive actions.
