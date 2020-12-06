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Noble Toyz Opens Up In Defiance Of Illegal Ontario Lockdown With Kevin J Johnston PART 2
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20 views • December 06, 2020
Everybody in the province of Ontario is 100% tired of the lie wrapped around COVID-19 and the illegal lockdowns being forced upon us.
In Bolton Ontario, Mr. Noble of Noble Toyz decided to open his doors to the public so that he could put food on the table for his family this Christmas. Most retail locations in Canada make most of their money in the 4 weeks prior to Christmas which is why he has the full right to open his store in complete defiance of illegal emergency measures act statues and laws.
I decided to be a customer and also had to congratulate the man on his bravery!
NOBLE TOYZ
266 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 4T7
(905) 252-5644
[email protected]
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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In Bolton Ontario, Mr. Noble of Noble Toyz decided to open his doors to the public so that he could put food on the table for his family this Christmas. Most retail locations in Canada make most of their money in the 4 weeks prior to Christmas which is why he has the full right to open his store in complete defiance of illegal emergency measures act statues and laws.
I decided to be a customer and also had to congratulate the man on his bravery!
NOBLE TOYZ
266 Queen Street South
Bolton, ON L7E 4T7
(905) 252-5644
[email protected]
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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