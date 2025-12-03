The Only Way Don't Miss It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Way actually has 4 lanes.
- Prayer; Worry about nothing and pray about everything. Pray for everyone that pops into your mind?
- Purity; Get rid of anything that doesn’t belong in your life? People, places, or things,
- Phrase: Be thankful, Tell God how much You appreciate Him, be thankful for all the blessings in your life.
- Publish; Be about the Lords work, your mission field, family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers, giving.
I know of so many professing Christians who literally do nothing and have done nothing for God for years.