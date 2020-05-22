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United States purchases 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses & FEMA camps!
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166 views • May 22, 2020
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.
"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If YouTube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 21, 2020.
Financial Post posted the following article speaking of the United States’ government purchase of 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses: https://business.financialpost.com/technology/u-s-secures-300-million-doses-of-potential-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-3
In an interview with Fox News, President Trump mentioned in mid-May 2020 that should a COVID-19 vaccine be produced, tested and ready by the end of 2020, he would deploy the military to ensure the inoculation of the vaccine to American citizens.
Operation Warp Speed is the name of US government’s initiative for mass inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make this operation come to fruition, the US government will need to move or even displace its citizens to be inoculated with this COVID-19 vaccine into camps...FEMA camps!
Additional information:
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be the mark of the beast?: https://youtu.be/1wcK3ooc6_c
VAXXED TV channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwZDSEpPvE398OLazdituKQ
Moderna funded by Bill Gates: https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/foundations-advancing-mrna-science-and-research
FEMA camps information: https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/403072235377217556/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
This video is for education purposes only and all sources used are free to use under federal law. Taking this video down will be breaking federal law and discrimination against peoples freedom to promote education with the provided resources that are made to the public. Everything belongs to God and no individual can claim rights to anything. Thank you.
"Federal law allows citizens to reproduce, distribute, or exhibit portions of copyrighted motion pictures, videotaped, or video discs, without authorization of the copyright holder. This infringement of copyright is called, “Fair Use,” and is allowed for purposes of criticism, news, reporting, teaching, and parody. This article is written, and any image and video (includes music used in the video) in this article are used, in compliance with this law: Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C 107." All music, images, videos, sound effects and Audio Bible (which I paid for) is free to use under the copyright act law as mentioned in the above. If YouTube removes any videos for what they claim is a violation of copyright law, it is a false claim. All videos are for educational purposes only and not for profit on our part. We profit from none of the videos, but to simply share as it is allowed to do so in the laws of the land.
The video was produced somewhere in Canada on May 21, 2020.
Financial Post posted the following article speaking of the United States’ government purchase of 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses: https://business.financialpost.com/technology/u-s-secures-300-million-doses-of-potential-astrazeneca-covid-19-vaccine-3
In an interview with Fox News, President Trump mentioned in mid-May 2020 that should a COVID-19 vaccine be produced, tested and ready by the end of 2020, he would deploy the military to ensure the inoculation of the vaccine to American citizens.
Operation Warp Speed is the name of US government’s initiative for mass inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To make this operation come to fruition, the US government will need to move or even displace its citizens to be inoculated with this COVID-19 vaccine into camps...FEMA camps!
Additional information:
Will the COVID-19 vaccine be the mark of the beast?: https://youtu.be/1wcK3ooc6_c
VAXXED TV channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwZDSEpPvE398OLazdituKQ
Moderna funded by Bill Gates: https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/strategic-collaborators/foundations-advancing-mrna-science-and-research
FEMA camps information: https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/403072235377217556/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.
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