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WHISTLEBLOWER: NYC’S COVID NIGHTMARE
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339 views • December 11, 2020
WHISTLEBLOWER: NYC’S COVID NIGHTMARE
After blowback from her viral video in May, RN Nicole Sirotek is speaking out about her experience working in a NYC hospital at the beginning of the #Covid19 crisis and negligent treatments administered on covid patients that lead to unnecessary deaths. Hear how this brave whistleblower is demanding change for Covid patient treatment.
#Whistleblower #NYC #Coronavirus #FirstResponder #FrontLineNurses
After blowback from her viral video in May, RN Nicole Sirotek is speaking out about her experience working in a NYC hospital at the beginning of the #Covid19 crisis and negligent treatments administered on covid patients that lead to unnecessary deaths. Hear how this brave whistleblower is demanding change for Covid patient treatment.
#Whistleblower #NYC #Coronavirus #FirstResponder #FrontLineNurses
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