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THE 4 STAGES FROM HEALTH TO DEATH - DR. ROBERT MORSE
Optimal Health Revival
Optimal Health Revival
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57 views • October 24, 2021
In this video clip Dr. Robert Morse explains the 4 stages that the body goes through from health to death.

'Learn the Truth -4 Stages From Health to Death - 4 Processes Your Body Must Go Through'
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8dVketHBHfA

Dr. Robert Morse, N.D., D.Sc., M.H., is the creator and founder of God's Herbs, Dr. Morse's Herbal Health Club, and the International School of Detoxification. He is degreed in Naturopathy, Naturopathic Medicine, Biochemisty, Iridology, Herbology, Nutrition and Fitness. He has lectured and taught in the Natural Health Sciences throughout the world for the past 30 years and has appeared on numerous television news programs and international documentaries where he has presented findings, case studies, and educated on detoxification and cellular regeneration.
Dr. Morse holds a Doctorate of Science in Biochemistry from the Brantridge Forest School in Sussex, England and a Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from the Southern College of Naturopathic Medicine. He is a Master Herbalist with degrees from many institutes, a member of the American Naturopathic Medical Association, as well as being a Board Certified Naturopath by the Board of Examiners of the American Naturopathic Medical Certification and Accreditation Board. Dr. Morse is also an Honorary Member of Associacao Profissional dos Especialistas da Medicina Tradicional (Portugal). He was given an Honorary Degree from the Medical Association of Portugal for his professional work in Tissue Regeneration. He also holds certificates from Iridologists International and was awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" in Iridology, Nutrition, and Wholistic Healing, personally presented to him by the late Dr. Bernard Jensen.
Dr. Morse’s website:
https://www.drmorsesherbalhealthclub.com/
Dr. Morse’s Herbal Health Club is free to join and gives you access to a large amount of free information, as well as the ability to order very high quality herbal formulas.
You can also schedule a consultation with the clinic if you feel you need assistance with determining the best protocol for your particular health issues.
Dr. Morse’s YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/robertmorsend
To ask questions for Dr. Morse’s YouTube videos:
[email protected]
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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