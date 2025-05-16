In this explosive episode of The 40,000ft View, host Sean Morgan sits down with SG Anon to dissect the high-stakes geopolitical maneuvers of the Trump administration, the shadow wars against globalist agendas, and the unfolding battle for transparency and sovereignty. The conversation spans:





Trump’s Historic Middle East Deals: Analyzing the 600BSaudienergy/defensepactand 1.2T Qatar investment, and how these alliances counter deep-state infiltration.





The "Check-In Meeting": SG Anon reveals how Trump’s 2024 foreign tour is a progress report on dismantling decades of intelligence-community control.





Netanyahu’s Defiance: Why Israel’s aggressive posture exposes lingering puppet strings tied to Mossad and globalist factions.





Espionage Warfare: From "Crazy Ivan" tactics to the Diddy/Epstein blackmail nexus, how hidden leverage is being used to purge corrupt actors.





The Endgame: A multipolar world, financial resets, and the coming reckoning for traitors—domestically and abroad.





SG Anon warns of imminent "exposures" tied to human trafficking, bioterrorism, and satanic cults, while urging vigilance as the Trump administration moves toward systemic purification.





