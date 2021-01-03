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NY SB416: QUARANTINE CAMPS & FORCED VACCINATIONS
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225 views • January 03, 2021
I am going to say this once. Unless the people of the U.S. stand up and say no more, they are done. Since the sheriffs REFUSE to honor their oaths, the people no longer have a choice. It is their Constitutional to resists at all cost and arrest these tyrants and hand them over to U.S. Marshall.
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