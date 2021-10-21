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All your news brought to you by Pfizer – you get it now?
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13 views • October 21, 2021
All your news brought to you by Pfizer – you get it now?
News sponsored by big pharma but they say WE are spreading lies and misinformation.. what a twisted world we live in...
There is no such thing as “vaccine immunity”, pandemic of plane crashes and more - brought to you by Info Wars
News sponsored by big pharma but they say WE are spreading lies and misinformation.. what a twisted world we live in...
There is no such thing as “vaccine immunity”, pandemic of plane crashes and more - brought to you by Info Wars
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