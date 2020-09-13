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Torah, the Tree of Life!
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22 views • September 13, 2020
When we go back to the time of Moses, YHVH Himself states that His Torah is the way of "life.“ As all men physically die, the context is one of the Torah being "the words of eternal life”: It states in Leviticus 18:4-5 (KJV): - ”Ye shall do my judgments, and keep mine ordinances, to walk therein: I am YHVH your Elohim (your GOD). Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which if a man do, he shall live in them: I am YHVH.’”
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