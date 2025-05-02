BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(9.) Super Soldier Talk – Mel's Hole – Jimmy Paine and Jessica Jones
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
17 views • 17 hours ago

Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine, aka Dallas was in the secret space program from 1959 to 1996. During this time, he was a shuttle craft pilot for the Tall White warriors at Area 51 and participated in time travel missions with the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. He also recalls working for the Weyland Corporation where he encountered a xenomorph at LV426 which the movie aliens were based off. He was stationed on Mars, Titan, the Moon.

On Mars, he has seen the broken statue of a giant face of a humanoid on a mission in 1974 along with Duncan O’finoian. He remembers seeing Tommy Knockers in a cave on Mars which are muscular type of Tall Greys.

On the moon of Titan, he was stationed at a massive underground base. He was tasked with fighting a monster they called IT. IT was looked like the junior Montauk monster, a type of Bigfoot monster that was would gain strength by attacking it.

He was on a secret mission from Vandenberg Air Force, the Lunar Apollo 20 mission with William Rutledge where they discovered an oriental looking humanoid named EB Mona Lisa. Jimmy claims the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube is real.


Be sure to subscribe to Super Soldier Talk on Rumble at:

https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk

Original Record Date: June 5, 2023

Keywords
black opsalienextraterrestrialreptilianmilabssecret spacejames rinkjimmy paine
