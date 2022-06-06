© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Police Stand Down: A Uvalde, Texas Momma Bear Lashes Out at Local Cops and the Latest False Flag Mass Shootings
Follow
0
Share
Report
672 views • June 06, 2022
No one died, no one was injured. This shooting was a pure hoax and reeks of FBI and CIA collusion to bring on Joe Biden's gun grab.
Related videos:
"William Cooper on MK Ultra: The True Evil Behind America's Mass Shootings (Especially Schools)" https://youtu.be/6fnymA78EHU
EyesIsWatchin Rumble Channel
EyesIsWatchin Podcast #50 - Civilian Disarmament, Media Brainwashing, Digital IDs , Engineered Collapse
https://rumble.com/v17dewn-eyesiswatchin-podcast-50-gun-control-media-brainwashing-engineered-collapse.html
Related article:
https://newspunch.com/william-cooper-deep-state-engineer-school-shootings-disarm/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
Related videos:
"William Cooper on MK Ultra: The True Evil Behind America's Mass Shootings (Especially Schools)" https://youtu.be/6fnymA78EHU
EyesIsWatchin Rumble Channel
EyesIsWatchin Podcast #50 - Civilian Disarmament, Media Brainwashing, Digital IDs , Engineered Collapse
https://rumble.com/v17dewn-eyesiswatchin-podcast-50-gun-control-media-brainwashing-engineered-collapse.html
Related article:
https://newspunch.com/william-cooper-deep-state-engineer-school-shootings-disarm/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.