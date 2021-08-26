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Reiner Fullrich announcement about Germany
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612 views • August 26, 2021
Chancellor Fuellmich stops the vaccination campaign. Mandatory testing and wearing masks is lifted....
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Federal President: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Health: Wolfgang Wodarg
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
Minister for Education and Research: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
State Secretary, Ministry Labor and Social Affairs: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
State Secretary in the Ministry of Health: Adelheid von Stösser
State Secretary, Ministry of Education and Research: Prof. Dr. Michael Esfeld
Artist: Uli Masuth
𝗦𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁: 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 - 𝗔 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝘅𝗶𝘁 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗶𝘀𝗲
German channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6yS...
This simulation game event "BasisCamp - A Global Pandemic Exit Exercise" is organized by members of the Corona Investigation Committee, members of the German party "dieBasis" and numerous previous guests.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
The German government has resigned and an interim government has been formed. Under the leadership of the new Chancellor, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, and other members of the interim government, the current situation will be analyzed and an assessment of measures will be made with the help of current experts from various fields.
𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝘀:
Chancellor: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Federal President: Prof. Dr. Franz Ruppert
Minister of the Interior: Viviane Fischer
Minister of Health: Wolfgang Wodarg
Minister of Labor and Social Affairs: Alkje Fontes
Minister for Education and Research: Dr. Matthias Burchardt
Director of the RKI: Stephan Kohn
State Secretary, Ministry Labor and Social Affairs: Prof. Dr. Harald Walach
State Secretary in the Ministry of Health: Adelheid von Stösser
State Secretary, Ministry of Education and Research: Prof. Dr. Michael Esfeld
Artist: Uli Masuth
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