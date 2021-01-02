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** US Cities Explode In Violence As 2021 Rushes In ** - People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES!!! - Turley
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143 views • January 02, 2021
** US Cities Explode In Violence As 2021 Rushes In, Allowing Democrats To Reap What They've Sown With 'Mob Rule' The 'Rule Of The Day'
- More Signs We Need To Prepare For Utter Madness In The Year Ahead
- All New Pipeline, Stefan Stanford, 01/Jan/2021
Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Prepare_For_Utter_Madness_In_The_Year_Ahead.php
-- If one needed to get a look at what 2021 was preparing to bring us, all we need do is take a look at this new story over at the Daily Mail and the top-rated comments on the story, a shocking story which paints a very ugly picture of where we're heading as 2021 rings in.
Giving us another reason to prepare to defend our families and loved ones as Democrats hope to take control of the country on January 20th, we get more proof they can't even control their own cities in this horrifying story out of New York city where we learn the mob ruled the day as a 25-strong gang stopped a random car in Manhattan, attempting to drag a terrified 74-year-old woman and her son from their vehicle being battered by the out-of-control clan of petty thugs.
One of the top-rated comments on the story warned of the 'big picture': "Unfortunately, this is the future of every urban city. Overrun by those who have declared war on civil society, unable to act in a civilized manner". And another commenter pointed out "the democrats in power in New York think this is the price you pay for 'nicer police' policies. So New Yorkers, you have the city you deserve. Enjoy!".
And as this December 29th Daily Mail story pointed out, New York is by far NOT the only Democrat-run city falling apart, with Democrat Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms admitting she has no idea how to stop an alarming crime wave in the city which has seen its deadliest year in decades.
So while another commenter on the New York story pointed out "the left claims they (those attacking the 74-year-old-woman) are oppressed children committing 'non-violent' crimes and they need 'space to destroy'", one could understand the argument that every Democrat-run city across America could easily descend into total anarchy like this in the year ahead.
Especially if government-ordered lockdowns continue to decimate small businesses, our nations food supply continues to be battered and the 'global elite' continue to bring in their 'great reset', a rush towards full-scale Communism and totalitarianism in America.
What would you do if suddenly and out of nowhere, a gang of 25 'terrorists' attacked you in your car as you drove towards your destination? Giving any American the perfect reason to carry through on their rights to defend themselves, thank God the occupants of the vehicle emerged unharmed though does anyone really think the two of them will be able to travel again without being mentally terrorized by that event?
Cont'd --
** Liberal States are COLLAPSING as People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES!!!
Dr. Steve Turley, 31/Dec/2020
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95VtgQlabLQ
-- A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING
-Liberal States are COLLAPSING as People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES! In this video, we’re going to look at how the three most liberal states in the nation or collapsing, how people are fleeing their imploding cities and moving to conservative states, and why it does appear that far from bringing their liberal politics with them, these newcomers are more determined than ever to keep liberalism as far away from them as possible; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
- More Signs We Need To Prepare For Utter Madness In The Year Ahead
- All New Pipeline, Stefan Stanford, 01/Jan/2021
Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Prepare_For_Utter_Madness_In_The_Year_Ahead.php
-- If one needed to get a look at what 2021 was preparing to bring us, all we need do is take a look at this new story over at the Daily Mail and the top-rated comments on the story, a shocking story which paints a very ugly picture of where we're heading as 2021 rings in.
Giving us another reason to prepare to defend our families and loved ones as Democrats hope to take control of the country on January 20th, we get more proof they can't even control their own cities in this horrifying story out of New York city where we learn the mob ruled the day as a 25-strong gang stopped a random car in Manhattan, attempting to drag a terrified 74-year-old woman and her son from their vehicle being battered by the out-of-control clan of petty thugs.
One of the top-rated comments on the story warned of the 'big picture': "Unfortunately, this is the future of every urban city. Overrun by those who have declared war on civil society, unable to act in a civilized manner". And another commenter pointed out "the democrats in power in New York think this is the price you pay for 'nicer police' policies. So New Yorkers, you have the city you deserve. Enjoy!".
And as this December 29th Daily Mail story pointed out, New York is by far NOT the only Democrat-run city falling apart, with Democrat Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms admitting she has no idea how to stop an alarming crime wave in the city which has seen its deadliest year in decades.
So while another commenter on the New York story pointed out "the left claims they (those attacking the 74-year-old-woman) are oppressed children committing 'non-violent' crimes and they need 'space to destroy'", one could understand the argument that every Democrat-run city across America could easily descend into total anarchy like this in the year ahead.
Especially if government-ordered lockdowns continue to decimate small businesses, our nations food supply continues to be battered and the 'global elite' continue to bring in their 'great reset', a rush towards full-scale Communism and totalitarianism in America.
What would you do if suddenly and out of nowhere, a gang of 25 'terrorists' attacked you in your car as you drove towards your destination? Giving any American the perfect reason to carry through on their rights to defend themselves, thank God the occupants of the vehicle emerged unharmed though does anyone really think the two of them will be able to travel again without being mentally terrorized by that event?
Cont'd --
** Liberal States are COLLAPSING as People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES!!!
Dr. Steve Turley, 31/Dec/2020
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=95VtgQlabLQ
-- A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING
-Liberal States are COLLAPSING as People Fleeing Democrat Ruined Cities In DROVES! In this video, we’re going to look at how the three most liberal states in the nation or collapsing, how people are fleeing their imploding cities and moving to conservative states, and why it does appear that far from bringing their liberal politics with them, these newcomers are more determined than ever to keep liberalism as far away from them as possible; you are NOT going to want to miss this!
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