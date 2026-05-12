5.12.26 - Did Casey Putsch run just to add social media followers? Staffers say YES.

This will be a fun one...albeit a disturbing one. Did Casey Putsch, the unhinged, racist lunatic who challenged Vivek Ramaswamy for the governor's nomination in the GOP primary, steal money from campaign donors? Staffers have some strong allegations to make against the Putz. We will talk with one of them at 7:30.



And Peter Kirsanow will join us to talk about the redistricting wars, socialist congress members, the actual governor's race, and more....



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