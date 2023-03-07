277) 5G: o porquê de termos deixado a ECI (Iniciativa Europeia de Cidadãos)

Portugal foi uns dos primeiros a aderir à ECI, quando ainda estava a ser pensada em Maio 2020. Com o tempo, a nossa compreensão da cena internacional foi crescendo até nos focarmos na raiz profunda dos problemas, e nas distracções controladas para nos empatar. As ECI são uma dessas distracções. A UE é uma Cavalo-de-Tróia na Europa para perseguir os interesses da Cabala Internacional que pretende reduzir a Vida a uma mera coisa comercial: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/5g-eci-falha-controlada-pt.pdf
Créditos ao canal #ClaireEdwards Uncensored e ForLifeonEarth, Março 07, 2023:
5G: Why we left the ECI - Pourquoi nous avons quitté l'ICE:
https://www.brighteon.com/85a98576-27bf-4455-84a1-1211e158e0aa |
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UijkTkoazuYi/ | https://rumble.com/v2c3ro6-5g-why-we-left-the-eci-pourquoi-nous-avons-quitt-lice.html
More sources:
European 5G petition, a piloted failure?: https://weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/5g-eci-controlled_failure.pdf
European 5G petition, a piloted failure? https://casadelsole.tv/petizione-europea-sul-5g-un-fallimento-pilotato/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/@electrosmogportugal ou https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.