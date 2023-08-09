Montana's Ancient Megalithic Civilization Shows Catastrophic Destruction

An overview of the sprawling megalithic ruins on Montana's Boulder Batholith, which shows catastrophic destruction from a tidal wave which washed over the Rocky Mountains 12,000 years ago. Is there a 12,000 year cataclysm cycle and 90 degree pole shift?

Montana Megaliths Video References

https://www.galacticfacets.com/dolmens-in-montana-usa.html -Julie Ryder’s original website

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lMfumtWOsWU Collins, M. (2023). Wandering wolf: sage wall – megalithic wall at sage mountain center, mt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dVre-JQdpyk Dr. Sam and Julie Ryder at the Sage Wall in the Montana Megaliths, USA @ 19:40 calculations for tonnage of the big block = 91 tons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTAW834x9LQ Starfire Duolith with Dr. Sam and Julie Ryder- @4:30 2 uprights @ 550 tons each

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGgjufG70AI Dr Sam and Julie Ryder at Tizer Dolmen in the Montana Megaliths, USA @10:00 calculating tonnage L = 79 tons, R = 49 tons, Cap = 23 tons.

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/the-press-office/2016/10/13/executive-order-coordinating-efforts-prepare-nation-space-weather-events

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqYO4rA12EE&t=36s Global Crustal Displacement Illustration

https://www.edgarcayce.org/the-readings/his-readings/

https://www.lawofone.info/

https://magneticreversal.org/ Earth's Weakening Shield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oq2fUgKPTGY The Wandering Magnetic Poles

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihwoIlxHI3Q THE Earth Disaster Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/@Suspicious0bservers







