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The Magicians (on SYFY) - The Timely Finale - WOW!
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456 views • April 04, 2020
About this finale of the 5season that concludes the series, as Aaron said: "There is The Beast and his plans for domination - being interrupted by the reset of time."
About the schedule: This finale was aired in their last regular time-slot - before the eagerly anticipated reset of time that interrupts the release of the Beast!
Why do we keep harping on about the reset of time? Beyond the biblical and prophetic foundation, this is resonating over and over again in so many arenas, occurring in connection with certain other very specific themes, with familiar symbolism in attendance.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
About the schedule: This finale was aired in their last regular time-slot - before the eagerly anticipated reset of time that interrupts the release of the Beast!
Why do we keep harping on about the reset of time? Beyond the biblical and prophetic foundation, this is resonating over and over again in so many arenas, occurring in connection with certain other very specific themes, with familiar symbolism in attendance.
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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